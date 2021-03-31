Aadhaar-PAN Card Linking Deadline Extended Till June 30

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for linking of Aadhaar with permanent account number (PAN) by three months.

In a tweet, the income tax department informed that the last date has been extended from March 31 to June 30, 2021.

Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.(1/2)@nsitharamanoffc@Anurag_Office@FinMinIndia — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 31, 2021

The decision has been taken after many people reported technical glitches on the income tax website while linking he Aadhaar and PAN card number.

In view of the challenges faced by people due to the coronavirus, the government has already extended the deadline several times in June last year. The I-T department had extended the last date for linking PAN-Aadhaar from July 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021 .

In addition, the Centre has also extended date for issue of equalisation levy statement till April 30.

Date for issue of notice under section 148 of Income-tax Act,1961, passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) & processing of equalisation levy statements also extended to 30th April, 2021.(2/2) — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 31, 2021

