“A Terrific Auctioneer, Confident, Clear & Very Poised’: Dinesh Karthik Lauds WPL Auctioneer Mallika Sagar

New Delhi: India wicket-keeping batter Dinesh Karthik has took to Twitter and lauded WPL 2023 auctioneer Mallika Sagar.

“Mallika Sagar is a terrific auctioneer. Confident, clear and very poised. Straight away the right choices in the WPL. Well done @BCCI,” Karthik posted on his Twitter account.

Mallika is a Mumbai-based art collector consultant for Modern and Contemporary Indian art and she currently works with Art India Consultants firm.

Hugh Edmeades, Richard Madley, and Charu Sharma have conducted the auctions for Indian Premier League in the past but Advani was the first female auctioneer to be associated with such a T20 league.

Sagar holds a major degree in art history from the Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia.

She began her career at Christie’s in 2001, becoming its first female auctioneer of Indian origin. Sagar had in the past conducted the auction for the Pro-Kabaddi League in 2021.