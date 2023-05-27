A Sneak Peek Into The New Parliament House

New Delhi: Behold! Exclusive visuals of the new Parliament House are here. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha with large halls are fitted with modern communications tech that can accommodate hundreds of MPs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on Sunday.

The interior has three national symbols – the lotus, the peacock and the banyan tree – as its themes.

The event will start with a havan in the morning, where the ceremonial sceptre Sengol will be handed over to PM Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order.

The Sengol will be installed near the Speaker’s chair.

The triangular-shaped four-storey parliament building has a built-up area of 64,500 sqm.

The building has three main gates – Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.

Twenty-five political parties will attend the event, while 20 opposition parties have boycotted it.

The present parliament building was completed in 1927 and is nearly a century old.

The new parliament building, built by Tata Projects Ltd, has a grand constitution hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.