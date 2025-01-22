Producer Pradeep Rangwani has launched the trailer of his upcoming film, ‘Let’s Meet’, a contemporary love story that revolves around the connection between two contrasting individuals through social media.

The film is slated for release on February 7, perfectly timed to mark the beginning of Valentine’s Week.

Let’s Meet narrates the story of Nikhil (Tanuj Virwani), an extroverted TV actor, and Priya (Suman Rana), an introverted finance professional. Their journey begins with casual chatting on a social media platform, gradually evolving into a love story filled with unexpected twists and emotional turns. The film explores the dynamics of modern relationships shaped by the internet, presenting a unique perspective on the ups and downs of virtual connections in today’s youth.

The trailer, which runs for 2 minutes and 53 seconds, opens with Nikhil shooting a wedding scene on a TV set, followed by him recording an audition video for an acting role. The narrative then shifts to Priya, who is seen entering her office as her friends urge her to settle down. Her candid response was जिस दिन कोई मिल जाएगा सब अपने आप हो जाएगा। (The day I meet the right one, everything will fall into place), sets the tone for her character’s journey. The trailer captures their blossoming online friendship, moments of joy, and an unforeseen rift that leaves Nikhil heartbroken. The emotional background song, Chovvih Ghante, perfectly complements the emotional highs and lows depicted in their relationship.

Speaking about the film, producer Pradeep Rangwani shared that this story reflects the reality of today’s youth, where social media plays a pivotal role in relationships. We have portrayed this theme in an engaging and relatable manner. Known for his unconventional storytelling, Rangwani has previously impressed audiences with Guthlee Ladoo, which earned critical acclaim for its unique narrative.

Written and directed by Ravinder (Ricky) Sandhu, Let’s Meet is based on a story by Anil B. Akki. The film’s music, composed by Prini Siddhant Madhav and Rohan & Rohan, features soulful tracks penned by Naveen Tyagi and brought to life by renowned singers Javed Ali, Nakash Aziz, and Rohan Pradhan. Cinematography and creative production have also been helmed by Anil B. Akki, adding depth and vibrancy to this romantic drama.

As Let’s Meet prepares to hit the big screens on February 7, audiences can look forward to a heartfelt film that resonates with the digital-age romance of today. With its relatable storyline, captivating music, and nuanced performances, the film promises to be a delightful start to the Valentine’s Week celebrations.