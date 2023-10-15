A Flycatcher’s Life in the Sanctified Paradise of Nilagiri! 

The Nilgiri flycatcher is an Old World flycatcher with a very restricted range in the hills of southern India. There are a total of 400 species of flycatchers in the world.

The Nilgiri flycatcher (Eumyias albicaudatus) is one species in this family and was previously known by their old Latin name, Muscicapa albicaudata. The Nilgiri flycatcher (Eumyias albicaudatus) is endemic to the Western Ghats and Nilgiris in India, and these birds extremely attractive in appearance with indigo to blue color.

The Nilgiri flycatcher species is mostly solitary and these birds come together during the breeding season. The Nilgiri flycatcher bird is seldom seen near human settlements and prefers residing in the same hilly habitat range for the majority of the year.

The Nilgiri flycatcher is an effective communicator. They have a song as well as a call and communicate, producing a high-pitched frequency with their feathers. These birds have regional accents when they communicate to other birds of their own kind. Nilgiri flycatcher exact flying speed has not been recorded, however, these indigo to blue birds fly at moderately good speeds. They search for possible prey while in flight as well. When moving on a tree branch, their tail flicks up and down.

This was photographed at Nilgiri Hills, Tamilnadu, India.

These rare photographs have been clicked and contributed by K. Shiva Kumar, a professional Wildlife Storyteller (M.A in Journalism & Mass Communication, an alumnus of Central University Of Odisha, Koraput) from Hyderabad, Telangana. K. Shiva, is passionate about wildlife conservation. Through his work, he hopes to inspire greater appreciation for the wildlife that shares our planet and encourages conservation action.

Story Compiled By Yajati Keshari Rout