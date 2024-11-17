New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today remarked that the facts will always come out and a fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time.
Responding to a post by Alok Bhatt on X, he wrote:
“Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it.
A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2024