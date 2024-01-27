A Day After Culmination Of Dhanu Jatra, ‘Kansa Maharaj’ Visits Puri

Bhubaneswar: Hrusikesh Bhoi, who had essayed the role of demon king Kansa at this year’s Bargarh Dhanu Jatra, today visited Odisha’s Puri town and begged for forgiveness before Lord Jagannath.

Bhoi made a pilgrimage to the Holy Town a day after the culmination of the annual open-air theatre at Bargarh.

Bhoi took holy dip in Puri sea in the morning and visited Gobardhan Peeth to express his repentance before Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati as part of his effort for cleansing the ‘sins’ he had committed by portraying the demon king at Dhanu Jatra.

The seer blessed Bhoi and advised him to uphold the sanctity of Hinduism. He also asked Bhoi to surrender before Lord Jagannath, the master over the whole universe, to get rid of his ‘sins’, which he had committed by uttering ‘harsh languages’ against Lord Krishna and many other deities during Dhanu Jatra.

Bhoi later visited the 12th century shrine and paid obeisance before Lord Jagannath. He also begged for pardon before the Lord.