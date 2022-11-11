‘A Coin Has Two Sides’, Sachin Tendulkar Tweets In Support Of Team India

As the Men in Blue suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England in the semi-final clash at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday and were out of the T20 World Cup 2022, fans’ dreams of seeing India lift an ICC trophy after a long wait was shattered once again.

England cricket team outclassed Team India in all the departments to win the semi-final. Now, England will play the World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan at the iconic MCG.

India entered the tournament as one of the favourites and enjoyed a super run in group-stage matches. Their remarkable form gave fans hope of a historic World Cup win and almost every cricket fan in the country was set to celebrate the semi-final win but they ended up hurting themselves. Anger and frustration among the fanbase spread all over the world.

Meanwhile, Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar has come out in support of the Indian cricket team. Sachin took to Twitter to post a message for fans, urging them to be able to accept team India’s losses if we celebrate the wins.

“A coin has two sides, so does life. If we celebrate our team’s success like our own then we should be able to take our team’s losses too… In life, they both go hand in hand,” wrote Tendulkar on Twitter.

If we celebrate our team's success like our own then we should be able to take our team's losses too… In life, they both go hand in hand.

England won the toss and asked India to bat first — a pretty wise decision on a batting-friendly pitch. Batting first, Hardik Pandya’s blitzkrieg helped India post a respectable 168 in their 20 overs. In reply, England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners to seal a historic final berth at the World Cup final against Pakistan.