9th edition of AARYA Awards: 19 women achievers felicitated

Bhubaneswar: Parichay Foundation, a philanthropic organization engaged in promoting Indian art and culture and bringing about economic and social upliftment for underprivileged in urban slums and rural parts of Odisha and New Delhi once again organized the 9th edition of AARYA Awards in association with GAIL and sponsored by Canara Bank on 6th March 2021 marking the International Women’s Day in Hotel crown at Bhubaneswar.

At the outset, Shri Surya Narayan Patra, Hon’ble Speaker Odisha Legislative Assembly inaugurated this award presenting ceremony in the august presence of Padmashri Shovana Narayan, Kathak Exponent, Dr. (Prof) Prasanna Kumar Patasani, Former MP & Vice President of BJD, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Hon’ble MP, Kandhamal, Founder- KIIT & KISS, Shri Priyadarshi Mishra, Chairperson, OSHB & Former MLA, North Bhubaneswar, Shri Vishal Kumar Dev, IAS Commissioner-Cum- Secretary, Tourism Dept, Padmashri Kumkum Mohanty- Eminent Odissi Dancer and Smt. Narmada Chadha, Eminent Social Worker as the special guest.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Panda said, “I want to congratulate all the achievers and wish you all a Happy Women’s day. Parichay foundation has been doing a commendable job for the society and I feel proud that I got an opportunity to get associated with this.”

Nineteen women achievers from distinct categories felicitated with this prestigious award. The awardees included

Lifetime Achievement- Padmashri Kumkum Mohanty

Field of Literature- Dr. Gayatribala Panda

Field of Art & Culture- Ms. Vijaya Amujure

Field of Social Work- Ms. Gitanjali Rout & Ms. Bijeta Rana

Field of Entrepreneur- Ms. Tanaya Patnaik

Field of Wildlife Conservation- Ms. Sasmita Lenka

Field of NRO- Ms. Gita Das

Field of Education & Research- Dr. Sucheta Priyabadini

Field of Music- Ms. Lopita Mishra & Ms. Nazia Alam

Field of Special Citation- Ms. Bhagyashree Sahoo & Ms. Amita Singh

Field of Sports- Ms. Chinmayee Bhuyan & Ms. Jayanti Behera

Field of Medical Science- Dr. Lotus Mishra

Field of Entertainment- Ms. Rhea Reshma Bari

Field of Special Mention- Ms. Sucharita Rath

Field of Media- Ms. Jayanti Baruda

Founder, Parichay Foundation Ms. Rosalin Patasani Mishra, said, “Parichay has always stood for women empowerment and Aarya Awards is our tribute to all women who are scripting their own success and inspiring stories from different fields.

Parichay Foundation, which has been felicitated by the President of India and recognized by the United Nations for its outstanding work, has been organizing Aarya Awards since 2012. From 2016, Parichay has also started Shrie Awards, to acknowledge the achievements of men in various sectors, organizing the award ceremony on the occasion of Father’s Day. Recently, the foundation also launched its pilot project, Alaknanda Scholarship Programme for drop-out girl students across the state.