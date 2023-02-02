995 Members Of 296 Families Shifted To Safer Places From Joshimath: Centre

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government has shifted 995 members of 296 families from subsidence-hit Joshimath to safer places, Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In written replies to three different questions in the Upper House, Singh said cracks have been observed in 863 buildings in Joshimath due to recent land subsidence and many structures have been reported to have moderate and major damages.

He said after the incidents of land subsidence, all construction activities have been stayed by the Uttarakhand government in the entire Joshimath area, including the Tapovan-Vishnugad power project and Helong Marwari By-Pass Road.

As of January 30, a total of 235 affected families have been distributed ₹ 3.50 crores as relief assistance, he said.

Singh said the Uttarakhand government has issued orders for payment of ₹ 1,00,000 as an advance for rehabilitation, and ₹ 50,000 as displacement allowance to each affected family and for this purpose,Rs 45 crores have been released.

The Earth Sciences minister said the Mahesh Chandra Mishra Committee, set up in 1976, had suggested that heavy construction should be allowed in Joshimath only after examining the load-bearing capacity of the ground condition.

He said in hill stations, there was no blanket ban on residential commercial construction, but the local administration can take a decision on imposing restrictions, based on hazard risks.