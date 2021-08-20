986 New Covid Cases In Odisha; 128 Minors Detected Positive

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 986 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Reportedly out of the fresh cases 128 are between the age of 0-18 years.
With a total of 70,079 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.40%.
Among the new cases, 574 are in quarantine and 412 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 999173.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 24
2. Balasore: 25
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 14
5. Balangir: 17
6. Cuttack: 139
7. Deogarh: 9
8. Dhenkanal: 15
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 8
11. Jagatsinghpur: 45
12. Jajpur: 49
13. Kalahandi: 6
14. Kandhamal: 12
15. Kendrapada: 23
16. Keonjhar: 13
17. Khurda: 373
18. Koraput: 3
19. Malkangiri: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 32
21. Nawarangpur: 6
22. Nayagarh: 20
23. Puri: 32
24. Rayagada: 4
25. Sambalpur: 15
26. Sonepur: 1
27. Sundargarh: 13
28. State Pool: 85