986 New Covid Cases In Odisha; 128 Minors Detected Positive

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 986 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Reportedly out of the fresh cases 128 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 70,079 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.40%.

Among the new cases, 574 are in quarantine and 412 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 999173.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 24

2. Balasore: 25

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 14

5. Balangir: 17

6. Cuttack: 139

7. Deogarh: 9

8. Dhenkanal: 15

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 8

11. Jagatsinghpur: 45

12. Jajpur: 49

13. Kalahandi: 6

14. Kandhamal: 12

15. Kendrapada: 23

16. Keonjhar: 13

17. Khurda: 373

18. Koraput: 3

19. Malkangiri: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 32

21. Nawarangpur: 6

22. Nayagarh: 20

23. Puri: 32

24. Rayagada: 4

25. Sambalpur: 15

26. Sonepur: 1

27. Sundargarh: 13

28. State Pool: 85