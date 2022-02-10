98% Covid-19 Positive Samples In Odisha Are Omicron: ILS

Bhubaneswar: The Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) Bhubaneswar on Thursday informed that nearly 98% of Covid-19 samples from Odisha have been found to be of Omicron variant.

Genome sequencing of as many as 241 samples sequenced between January 27 to February 4, of which 235 returned positive with Omicron.

Odisha reported 1,480 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 334 individuals below 18 years of age, taking the active caseload to 15,980.

As per the information shared by the Information & Public Relations Department, out of the new cases, 862 are in quarantine and 618 are local contacts.

A total of 58,816 samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) now stands at 2.51%.