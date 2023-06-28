97 liners unite: BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu spotted at restaurant

Seoul: The 97 liners BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu had dinner at a restaurant in Seoul. On June 28, a Korean citizen saw the famous 97 liners in a resto-bar but did not click pictures. However, as proof, they shared a doodle the friends made on the wall of the restaurant.

The 97 liners were spotted at Simmani restaurant near Konkuk University in Seoul. According to the owner, there were four friends eating together, however, one of them couldn’t be identified. The assumption says it could be GOT7’s Yugyeom, who is also a part of the 97 Liners squad.

It’s been a while since the group was seen together and Fans could not be more happy to see their favorite 97z together. There were no pictures taken of the K-pop idols but as proof, a picture of their doodle was shared on the internet. They drew a big 97 on the wall which is their birth year along with the initials of their names MJDY which is for Mingyu, Jungkook, Dongmin (Cha Eun Woo’s birth name), and Yugyeom.

The 97-liners squad consists of nine members. BTS’ Jungkook, GOT7’s Yugyeom and BamBam, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, The8 and DK, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, NCT’s Jaehyun and recently added Stray Kids’ Bang Chan.