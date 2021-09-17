96 Minors Among 628 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 628 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 96 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 62,238 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.009%.

Among the new cases, 367 are in quarantine and 261 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1018926.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 22

3. Bargarh: 7

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 72

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Gajapati: 2

10. Ganjam: 1

11. Jagatsinghpur: 26

12. Jajpur: 19

13. Jharsuguda: 3

14. Kendrapada: 9

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Khurda: 291

17. Koraput: 16

18. Mayurbhanj: 22

19. Nayagarh: 7

20. Puri: 9

21. Rayagada: 4

22. Sambalpur: 8

23. Sundargarh: 23

24. State Pool: 66