96 Minors Among 628 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 628 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 96 are between the age of 0-18 years.
With a total of 62,238 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.009%.
Among the new cases, 367 are in quarantine and 261 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1018926.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 22
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 72
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 5
9. Gajapati: 2
10. Ganjam: 1
11. Jagatsinghpur: 26
12. Jajpur: 19
13. Jharsuguda: 3
14. Kendrapada: 9
15. Keonjhar: 2
16. Khurda: 291
17. Koraput: 16
18. Mayurbhanj: 22
19. Nayagarh: 7
20. Puri: 9
21. Rayagada: 4
22. Sambalpur: 8
23. Sundargarh: 23
24. State Pool: 66