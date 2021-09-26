96 Minors Among 585 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 585 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 96 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 67,616 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.86%.

Among the new cases, 342 are in quarantine and 243 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1024320 with 5909 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 38

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 6

6. Cuttack: 67

7. Deogarh: 3

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Ganjam: 6

10. Jagatsinghpur: 26

11. Jajpur: 36

12. Jharsuguda: 7

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kandhamal: 2

15. Kendrapada: 12

16. Keonjhar: 7

17. Khurda: 206

18. Koraput: 4

19. Malkangiri: 3

20. Mayurbhanj: 25

21. Nayagarh: 4

22. Nuapada: 1

23. Puri: 22

24. Rayagada: 2

25. Sambalpur: 19

26. Sonepur: 1

27. Sundargarh: 13

28. State Pool: 47