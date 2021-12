Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to cancel 95 trains in view of the impending cyclone ‘JAWAD’ threat.

As per the forecasting of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Cyclone ‘Jawad’ will reach Odisha on December 3 and December 4. As a precautionary measure and safety of passengers, 95 Mail, Express Trains have been cancelled for 3rd & 4th Dec-2021,” said the East Coast Railway.

Check the list of trains cancelled due to impending cyclone ‘JAWAD’ threat: