A total of 942 personnel of Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence(HG&CD) and Correctional Services are to be awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2025.

The break-up is as under: –

GALLANTRY MEDALS

Name of the Medals Number of Medals Awarded Medal for Gallantry (GM) 95*

* Police Service-78 and Fire Service-17

Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the grounds of Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry and Conspicuous Act of Gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

Among the majority of the 95 Gallantry Awards, 28 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 28 personnel from the Jammu & Kashmir region, 03 personnel from the Northeast and 36 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action.

Medal for Gallantry (GM): -Out of 95 Medal for Gallantry (GM), 78 Police Personnel and 17 Fire Service personnel have been awarded GM, respectively.

SERVICE MEDALS

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in Service and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

Out of 101 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), 85 have been awarded to Police Service, 05 to Fire Service, 07 to Civil Defence& Home Guard Service and 04 to Correctional Service.

Out of 746 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM), 634have been awarded to Police Service, 37 to Fire Service, 39 to Civil Defence& Home Guard Service and 36 to Correctional Service.

Service-Wise Break Up of Medals Awarded

Name of Medal Police Service Fire Service Civil Defence& Home Guard Service Correctional Service Total President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) (Total Medal Awarded:101) 85 05 07 04 101 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) (Total Medal Awarded:746) 634 37 39 36 746

Details of the Awardees List are enclosed below: