931 CRPF Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19

New Delhi: As many as 931 active COVID cases have been reported across all formations of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a senior official said on Monday.

Those infected with the virus have been either in-home quarantined or in COVID care units as per doctors’ prescription.

“The personnel who were tested positive are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stable and recovering. Heads of all formations have been instructed to take care of personnel under treatment and keep a check on their health,” the officer said.

The CRPF has also issued an advisory to all of its formations regarding the Omicron variant. A 50-bed COVID care centre in Bawana was already reactivated and is functioning.

He added that all personnel have been instructed to test and isolate themselves in case of any COVID-19 symptoms.

A COVID monitoring cell at CRPF headquarters and all 23 establishments of CRPF are already functioning. A total of 99.74 percent of CRPF personnel has been administered both doses.