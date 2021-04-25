93 Students Test COVID Positive In Uttarakhand’s Govt Nursing College

Dehradun: As many as 93 students of a Government Nursing college at Uttarakhand’s Sursingh Dhar have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, samples of 200 students were taken. While 65 students who tested negative for COVID-19 are being sent home. On the other hand, the hostel has been declared as a containment zone.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reported 5,084 new COVID-19 cases and 81 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases has mounted to 33,330 and the death toll reached 2102 as per an official statement from the State Health Department.

The total cases in the state stand at 1,47,433 and total recoveries at 1,08,916 with 1466 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Government has said that all government offices will remain closed from April 23 to April 28 as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19 in offices.