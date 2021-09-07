93 Minors Among 638 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 638 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 93 are between the age of 0-18 years.
With a total of 57,303 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.11%.
Among the new cases, 372 are in quarantine and 266 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1012805.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 17
2. Balasore: 33
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 14
5. Balangir: 2
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 66
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 9
10. Gajapati: 9
11. Ganjam: 4
12. Jagatsinghpur: 22
13. Jajpur: 32
14. Jharsuguda: 2
15. Kalahandi: 2
16. Kendrapada: 15
17. Keonjhar: 14
18. Khurda: 245
19. Koraput: 3
20. Malkangiri: 5
21. Mayurbhanj: 22
22. Nawarangpur: 4
23. Nayagarh: 2
24. Puri: 18
25. Rayagada: 4
26. Sambalpur: 14
27. Sonepur: 2
28. Sundargarh: 15
29. State Pool: 52