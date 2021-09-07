93 Minors Among 638 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 638 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 93 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 57,303 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.11%.

Among the new cases, 372 are in quarantine and 266 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1012805.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 17

2. Balasore: 33

3. Bargarh: 7

4. Bhadrak: 14

5. Balangir: 2

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 66

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 9

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 4

12. Jagatsinghpur: 22

13. Jajpur: 32

14. Jharsuguda: 2

15. Kalahandi: 2

16. Kendrapada: 15

17. Keonjhar: 14

18. Khurda: 245

19. Koraput: 3

20. Malkangiri: 5

21. Mayurbhanj: 22

22. Nawarangpur: 4

23. Nayagarh: 2

24. Puri: 18

25. Rayagada: 4

26. Sambalpur: 14

27. Sonepur: 2

28. Sundargarh: 15

29. State Pool: 52