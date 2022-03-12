92nd Anniversary Of Dandi March: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi: On the 92nd anniversary of Dandi March today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and all the eminent persons who marched to Dandi in order to protest injustice and protect our nation’s self-esteem.

The Prime Minister has also shared his speech from 2019, when he had dedicated National Salt Satyagraha Memorial to the nation.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; ”Tributes to Gandhi Ji and all those greats who marched to Dandi in order to protest injustice and protect our nation’s self-esteem. Sharing my speech from 2019 when the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial in Dandi was dedicated to the nation.”

Mahatma Gandhi played a crucial role in making the country free from British colonial rule. He led various movements such as non-cooperation movement, Khilafat movement, Quit India movement and so on. One such movement which played an important role in shaping the history of the Indian freedom struggle was Salt March. Salt March, popularly known as Dandi March, was started on March 12, 1930.

The march was organised by Mahatma Gandhi from his Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad to the village of Dandi in the state’s coastal area.