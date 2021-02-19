92 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 92 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 14 from Bargarh
- 9 from Jajapur
- 8 from Cuttack
- 8 from Sambalpur
- 7 from Puri
- 5 from Anugul
- 5 from Baleswar
- 4 from Boudh
- 4 from Kalahandi
- 4 from Sundargarh
- 3 from Deogarh
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Khordha
- 3 from Mayurbhanj
- 3 from Nuapada
- 3 from Sonepur
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Ganjam
- 1 from Koraput
With another 92 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,980, H & FW Dept