92 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
StateBreakingTop News

92 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews 1 5

Bhubaneswar: Another 92 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 14 from Bargarh
  • 9 from Jajapur
  • 8 from Cuttack
  • 8 from Sambalpur
  • 7 from Puri
  • 5 from Anugul
  • 5 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Boudh
  • 4 from Kalahandi
  • 4 from Sundargarh
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Khordha
  • 3 from Mayurbhanj
  • 3 from Nuapada
  • 3 from Sonepur
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Koraput

With another 92 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,980, H & FW Dept

PragativadiNews 1 1832 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking