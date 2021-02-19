92 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 92 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

14 from Bargarh

9 from Jajapur

8 from Cuttack

8 from Sambalpur

7 from Puri

5 from Anugul

5 from Baleswar

4 from Boudh

4 from Kalahandi

4 from Sundargarh

3 from Deogarh

3 from Jharsuguda

3 from Khordha

3 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Nuapada

3 from Sonepur

2 from Bolangir

2 from Nabarangpur

1 from Ganjam

1 from Koraput

With another 92 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,980, H & FW Dept