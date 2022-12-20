907 Maoists, 467 Militia Members Surrender Before Police In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: In a big development, as many as 907 Maoists along with 467 militia members have surrendered before police at Swabhiman Acnhal in Chitrakonda area of Malkangiri district on Tuesday.

All the members of outlawed outfit gave up violence and announced their surrender at a special event at Ghanabeda near Chitrakonda in presence of senior police officials including SP Nitish Wadhwani.

The militia members of more than 20 villages in Malkangiri district decided to give up arms and joined the main stream. The government welfare activities and surrender policies have lured them to give up arms, police said..

Militia members and naxals who surrendered today were involved in many violent activities including attack on security forces. They have also killed many innocent villagers, police added.

The militia members said that they were forced to follow Maoists ideologies as there were no government facilities and security to their life and properties. With the setting up of BSF camps and intensified combing operation, the Maoists violence has slowed down in the area. Moreover, the Government has also initiated several pro-people activities in the tribal dominated villages.

Police said that the mindset of the people have changed a lot due to the developmental activities carried out by the administration.

The surrendered members were seen raising anti-Maoist slogan and burning of effigies of naxal leaders at the event.

Police assured them of all government assistance and rehabilitation as per norms. A collective feast was also organized on the occasion.

The villagers also promised to cooperate with government for the development of their areas. Police distributed clothes, umbrella and blankets to the surrendered members of the CPI Maoists.