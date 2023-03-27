9,000 Schools Shortlisted For PM-SHRI

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education has shortlisted around 9,000 schools from across the country for its flagship Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI), according to officials.

The institutions were selected from over 2.5 lakh government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas, which were found eligible to apply for the tag, they said.

They were assessed on the basis of six broad parameters: curriculum, pedagogy and assessment; access and infrastructure; human resources leadership; inclusive practices and gender equity; management, monitoring and governance and beneficiary satisfaction, officials said.

“We have shortlisted around 9000 schools. We are very satisfied with them and will be making an announcement regarding the names of the schools very soon,” said a senior MoE official.

PM SHRI school is a new centrally sponsored scheme that aims at developing more than 14500 schools across the country by strengthening select existing schools being managed by all forms of governments.

The PM SHRI schools will aim at delivering quality teaching for the cognitive development of students and creating and nurturing holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st-century skills.