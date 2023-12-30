90 Platoon Police Force Deployed In Puri For New Year Celebrations

Puri: As lakhs of visitors and devotees throng the Pilgrim town to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the New Year 2024, with the darshan of the Holy Trinity at Srimandir, the District Police has deployed 90 platoon police force to ensure a hassle-free experience for all.

A 5-tier security arrangement has been made by Puri Police on the eve of New Year and the 1st of January with the active participation of volunteers from the district administration.

In 2024, devotees coming to Puri will be treated with new facilities like an AC Shed, seating arrangement inside Barricade, multiple Toilets, special queue for old age and specially-abled devotees. The focus would be to ensure hassle-free darshan assisted by police with maximum participation and welcoming by Puri Residents, the Puri Police said.

About four to five lakh devotees and tourists are expected to visit Puri for Darshan of the Lords and to visit other areas like the Beach etc.

Highlights

5-tier security arrangements.

Vehicle checking at all entry points and other areas of Puri.

Focus on a hassle-free darshan of all devotees with the sectoral deployment of sufficient force and senior officers.

New SOP for Darshan as per new infrastructure where devotees can move hassle-free and use various amenities like Shoe Stand, Toilets and seating arrangements in Barricades.

Special focus on senior citizens and specially-abled for Darshan with a separate queue and minimum waiting time.

Engagement of sufficient volunteers to assist devotees with hassle-free movement with a special focus on senior citizens and specially-abled devotees.

No Vehicle zone beyond Market Chakk and at Sea Beach route for giving maximum space for movement of devotees and tourists.

Traffic Motto – Minimum restrictions, only regulation to the nearest parking place and back.

Minimum restrictions for Puri residents.

A separate Traffic advisory has been issued for Devotees and Tourists.

Intensive deployment by police, fire department personnel and volunteers for the safety of Tourists at the Beach.

There will be 20 DSPs, more than 50 inspectors and 140 ASIs to oversee the security arrangements during this occasion. Drinking water, toilets, and special arrangements have been made for senior citizens.