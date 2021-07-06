90 Districts Of The Country Are Reporting 80 Per Cent Of New COVID Cases: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that 80 per cent of new cases in India are coming from 90 districts.

Asserting that people should adopt Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, the Health Ministry also said that many districts in the Northeast have also become a cause of concern.

As many as 15 districts in Maharastra, 15 in Tamil Nadu, 14 in Kerala, 11 in Odisha, 10 in Andhra Pradesh, 9 in Assam and 8 in Karnataka are the top 7 states contributing the maximum number of cases. Agarwal further informed that 73 districts in India are still reporting more than 10 per cent positivity for the week between June 29 to July 5.

“Districts in Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Manipur and all other Northeastern states are reporting more than 10 per cent positivity,” said Luv Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry.

“We are in constant touch with the state governments. All states should implement strict restrictions if they found cases in some areas are increasing. The second wave of the pandemic is not yet over. We have to maintain proper Covid protocol,” said Agarwal.