9-YO Boy Death After Falling Into Open Drain: Irate Locals Gherao CMC Mayor, Commissioner

Cuttack: Blaming the negligence of CMC for the death of nine-year-old, irate locals gheraoed CMC Mayor Subhash Singh and commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan who visited the spot today.

The locals demanded compensation for the family memebrs of the deceased and transfer of JE.

As per reports, the incident occurred at around 4.45 pm when Joseph, who was flying kite in front of his house near Sai Apartment, fell into the open drain.

Though he was rescued and rushed to Sishu Bhawan, doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.