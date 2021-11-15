9-year-old boy becomes youngest to die after Astroworld festival crush

Houston: A 9-year-old boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, United States.

Ezra Blount of Dallas died Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said.

Ezra was placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering severe injuries in the November 5 crush of fans during a performance by the festival’s headliner, rapper Travis Scott. He is the 10th person who attended the festival to die.

Treston Blount, Ezra’s father, described what happened November 5 in a post on a GoFundMe page that he set up to help defray Ezra’s medical expenses.