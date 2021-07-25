9 Tourists Killed After Landslide In Himachal’s Kinnaur

Kinnaur: At least nine tourists were killed while several others sustained injuries after a landslide in Sangla valley area of Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon.

While the identities of the deceased persons were not known immediately, the victims are suspected to be tourists from Delhi-NCR who were on their way to Chitkul, a popular tourists spot in Kinnaur.

As per reports, the victims were on their way to Chitku when a rockslide from the high mountains of Sangla hit their vehicle.

Soon after the incident, senior officials rushed to the spot and launched an emergency operation.

Sources said that the incident has caused massive damage to the houses and nearby buildings. A bridge on the Baspa river was also smashed by the high-speed boulders and rocks, it added.