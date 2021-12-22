9 Students Of Residential School In Deogarh Test Positive For COVID-19

Deogarh: At least nine students of a residential school in Deogarh have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, antigen test of 230 students were conducted. Of them, nine students tested positive for the deadly virus.

With the fresh cases, a total of 15 students and 4 staffs have tested positive for COVID-19.

Reportedly, the infectees have been kept in a separated isolation room.

Earlier, swab samples of 55 students were collected. Of them, the test reports of 10 students came out positive. While six girl students had tested positive, 4 others were staffs of the school, said sources.