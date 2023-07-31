9 States Including Odisha Attain Enhanced Coal Production During 2022-23

New Delhi: The country has witnessed the highest-ever coal production in the Year 2022-23. The all-India coal production in the year 2022-23 was 893.19 million tonnes (MT) (Provisional) compared to 778.21 MT in the year 2021-22 with a growth of about 14.77%.

A rise in the production of coal has been reported in the States of Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh & West Bengal in the year 2022-23 in comparison to the previous year.

A fall in coal production has been reported in the State of Jammu & Kashmir in the year 2022-23 compared to the previous year.

Most of the requirement for coal in the country is met through indigenous production/supply. The focus of the Government is on increasing the domestic production of coal and eliminating non-essential imports of coal in the country. An increase in domestic production of coal will stop the non-essential import of coal and can reduce dependence on imported coal in the country.

This information was given by Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.