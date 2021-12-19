9 Places In Odisha Record Temp Below 12 Degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar: As many as nine places in Odisha have recorded a temperature below 12 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Daringbadi was the coldest with a temperature of 8.5 degree Celsius, followed by Bolangir with 9 degree Celsius.

Similarly, Sundergarh stood at 10 degree Celsius (minimum temperature) while Titilagarh and Sonepur registered 10.8 degree Celsius each. The minimum temperature was 11.6 degree C in Bhawanipatna.

As many as 10 places recorded minimum temperature between 12 and 15 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours. They are- Balasore (14 degree C), Chandbali (13.6 degree C), Angul (14 degree C), Baripada (14 degree C), Keonjhar (12.6 degree C), Sambalpur (13.7 degree C), Hirakud (13.2 degree C), Talcher (12 degree C), Malkangiri (12.5 degree C) and Nayagarh (12 degree C).

On the other hand, the night temperature stood at 15 degree Celsius in 4 places — Cuttack, Boudh, Chatrapur and Paralakhemundi.