A high-level sectorial session on Health, Pharma, and Biotechnology was held in the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, with the theme-“Universal Health and Wellness in Odisha.”

The State Government with the help of the Union Government is creating an environment that supports biotechnology innovation and business creation to uplift the socio-economic condition of the people of Odisha, said Food Supply & Consumer Welfare, Science & Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra.

The State Government has come up with the Odisha Biotechnology Policy 2024 to prioritize both basic and applied research, as well as technological innovation, by encouraging collaboration between industry, academia, and society, he informed.

Utkarsh Odisha is the right platform to showcase the boundless opportunities and aspirations of the State. Today, Odisha is emerging as a hub of innovation and investment, expressed Health & Family Welfare, PA, E & IT Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling.The

Health Minister also invited the private players to join hands with Odisha to realise the vision of Utkarsha Odisha- 2036 and more importantly to transform the lives of millions.

Calling Odisha a rising hub of innovation and investment, he stressed Odisha’s focus on expanding super-speciality hospitals, multi-disciplinary healthcare facilities, and Indigenous production of affordable medicines, vaccines, and medical devices.

A panel discussion on “Skilling in the Health Sector for Utkarsh Odisha – 2036” featured experts like Dr. Manash Ranjan Sahoo, Vice-Chancellor of Odisha University of Health Sciences, Prof. Saroj Kanta Mishra, Dr. Amulya Panda, and Prof. Arun Kumar Das. They discussed strategies to position Odisha as a leading state in healthcare, pharma, and biotech.

Odisha’s government is making significant strides in medical education with 12 functional medical colleges, with 2 more in the pipeline. In addition, 8 nursing colleges are operational with 7 more planned.

Odisha is among the few states offering dialysis services at sub-divisional hospitals and populous CHCs.

Plans are underway to recruit 5,000 doctors and 1,200 nurses to strengthen the healthcare workforce.

Nine leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have shown investment intent to the tune of Rs 4,349 crores in Odisha:

1. Indo European Heart Hospitals and Research Institute Pvt Ltd – Rs 1200 Cr

2. Indo European Research and health care pvt ltd – Rs 600 Cr.

3. Monad Life Solutions Pvt Ltd – Rs 5 Cr

4. Gloport Photonix Innovations Pvt Ltd – Rs 200 Cr.

5. Vikash Residential Institutions Pvt Ltd – Rs 544 Cr

6. Emsurg Group of Companies – Rs 200 Cr

7. Onlyhealth Pvt Ltd – Rs 100 Cr

8. J – VPD Diagnostics pvt Ltd – Rs 500 Cr

9. SUM Odisha – Rs 1000 Cr Total = Rs 4349 Crs



These investments will accelerate Odisha’s progress in modern healthcare, pharma, and biotech manufacturing, aligning with the vision of Vikashit Odisha 2036.

Science & Technology Department Principal Secretary Chithra Arumugam delivered the welcome address, while Health & Family Welfare Department’s Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aswathy S. delivered the vote of thanks in the session.

With a strong policy framework, infrastructure expansion, and a favourable investment climate, Odisha is well on its way to becoming a national leader in healthcare and biotechnology.