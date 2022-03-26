9 Odisha Dists To Witness Rainfall In Next 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre today issued rainfall alert for nine districts of Odisha today.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati districts in the next 24 hours.

“The maximum temperature will be above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of interior Odisha during next 4 to 5 days,” said IMD.

Weather Forecast:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 26.03.2022):

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 26.03.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 27.03.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada.

The IMD predicted that the overall weather will mostly remain dry till March 30, 2022.