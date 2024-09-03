Dantewada: A joint operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) resulted in the death of nine Maoists during an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Tuesday.

The operation commenced following intelligence reports of Maoist activity in the vicinity, officials stated. Police sources report that the confrontation started at approximately 10:30 am and is currently ongoing.

The police statement reported that nine Maoists had been neutralized, and an assortment of weapons, including a Self-Loading Rifle, a .303 Rifle, and a .315 Bore Rifle, had been seized at the location. It further stated that all the soldiers participating in the operation were unharmed. The search operation is ongoing, and additional information will be provided upon its completion.