9 Judges Including Three Women Cleared By Centre For Elevation To Supreme Court

New Delhi: The government has approved all nine names, including three women judges, recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointment as judges of the top court. The names have been sent to the President for approval.

They are Karnataka High Court Chief Justice AS Oka; Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Vikram Nath; Sikkim Chief Justice JK Maheshwari; Telangana Chief Justice Hima Kohli; Justice BV Nagarathna of the Karnataka High Court; Kerala High Court Judge, Justice CT Ravikumar; Madras High Court Judge, Justice MM Sundresh; Gujarat High Court Judge Justice Bela M Trivedi; and Senior Advocate PS Narasimha.

Justice BV Nagarathna, of the Karnataka High Court, is in line to become the first woman Chief Justice of India – a milestone in the nation’s history.