‘9 Dina 9 Kahani’ Day 6: The Story Behind Lord Jagannath’s Gajanana Besha

Bhubaneswar: Lord Jagannath is worshipped in different forms on different occasions. The Deba Snana Purnima ritual of Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra was conducted on June 24 and the deities adorned the Gajanana Besha (Elephant attribute).

According to the legends, the Lords are dressed like Ganesh to satisfy the followers of the Ganapatya sect. This Gajanana Besha is chiefly conducted by the Palia Puspalak, Khuntia, Mekap, and Daitapatis on this day.

Lakhs of devotees throng Puri on this day to have a ‘darshan’ of the sibling deities during the ‘Sahana Mela’ period, as it is believed that it would rid them of all sins. This year, however, the festival is being conducted without devotees in view of the COVID pandemic situation.

9 Dina 9 Kahani Season 2 | Bhakta Bhabare Bandha | Red Fm | Rath Yatra Special

Lord Jagannath who is the saviour of all beings in the universe has always been there to fulfil the wishes of his beloved devotees. But once he had to turn himself into an elephant for a disciple. But why did he have to do this? The story goes that once Ganapati Bhatta, an ardent devotee of Ganesha from Maharashtra, once traveled all the way to Odisha’s Puri to have the darshan of Lord Jagannath. Ganpati Bhatta had always considered Lord Ganesha as the supreme god and had only worshiped him. When he happened to be there at the Snana Mandapa to see Lord Jagannath he was taken aback as Lord Jagannath did not resemble Lord Ganesha in any way. Being immensely devoted to Ganesha, he expected to see his own Ganesha in Lord Jagannath. However he was terribly disappointed as he had no such special vision of the Lord. Dejected, as he was leaving Puri, he was greeted by two people – Gora and Kala- who said that they are from his native town and would help him see his lord. Ganpati Bhatta followed them but when he saw Lord Jagannath he felt scared as he thought Lord Jagannath’s face was like Mahakal and he fainted. When he woke up far away from the temple and in a tired state he slept off only to be woken in his dream by Lord Jagannath who asked him to visit him once again. That evening, when Ganapati Bhatta witnessed the Lord, he was lost in ecstasy to see Lord Jagannath with the beautiful trunk, big eyes and in golden complexion! Since then Lord Jagannath in Puri too began to be dressed up as Lord Ganesha also known as Gajanana Besha on special festive occasions.

Ollywood actor Shradha Panigrahi narrates the story on Day 6 of '9 Dina 9 Kahani' Season 2 organised by 93.5 Red FM and presented by YONO SBI. Besides, renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo presented beautiful sand art visuals of the mythological story.

