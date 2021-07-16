‘9 Dina 9 Kahani’ Day 5: When Saviour Lord Jagannath Had To Kill An Innocent Soul!

Bhubaneswar: We all know the all-mighty Lord Jagannath is the saviour of all beings in this universe and he looks after their welfare at all times. But there was once an incident when he had to kill an innocent soul. But what exactly happened here. Was he at fault and it happened by mistake?

Yes, Lord Vishnu came down to earth to protect Gajendra, the elephant, from the clutches of a Crocodile, alternatively known as Makara, and with Lord’s help, Gajendra achieved moksha or liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

9 Dina 9 Kahani Season 2 | Prabhu Nele Eka Niriha Jibana | Red Fm | Rath Yatra Special

There was once a king Indradyumna who was a very strong devotee of Lord Jagannath and once while he was worshiping Lord Jagannath in his avatar form of Lord Vishnu he failed to realise the presence of the great sage Agasthaya Muni who felt offended by this behavior and cursed Indradyumna that he would turn into an elephant. Having realised his mistake when Indradyumna sought for a solution to come out of this curse. Agasthya Muni told him that once when he would be attacked by a crocodile, Lord Jagannath will come to his rescue and thereby bring him out of this curse. This crocodile was actually a Gandharva by the name Hoo-Hoo, who for a similar unknowingly yet indecent act in a pond while taking bath with his wives, was cursed by MUNI DEVAL that he would turn into a crocodile and his curse will only be lifted when he attacks an elephant and Lord Jagannath will come to his rescue and save the elephant. This incident happened in the Chirtakut Mountains, where Indradyumna while strolling went to a pond to quench his thirst and was attacked by the crocodile – Hoo – Hoo and when Lord Vishnu came to his rescue in his Garuda Vahan. He killed the crocodile and saved Indradyumna and thereby get both of them freed from their respective curses.

Here crocodile represents bad deeds or darkness of ignorance. When a good soul calls for Lord Vishnu the tendency of doing bad deeds in the other person also goes away. While the first one got Moksha, the second one turns his attention to the service of God.

Ollywood actor Chandan narrated the story on Day 5 of ‘9 Dina 9 Kahani’ Season 2 organised by 93.5 Red FM and presented by YONO SBI. Besides, renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo presented beautiful sand art visuals depicting the story.

