9 Dina 9 Kahani Day 3: Tale Of The Divine Stone ‘Salagrama’

Bhubaneswar: Lord Vishnu is often worshipped in many places in the form of a black stone. During the time of Satya Narayan puja in any Hindu household, the priest carries this stone along with him and places it near the idol, and then starts reciting the mantras. This black stone is known as the Salagrama stone.

A curse is so powerful that even Lord Vishnu could not do anything but accepted it. It was due to a curse that Lord Vishnu turned into a stone. Read on to find out the whole story of the Shalimar stone and why Lord Vishnu was cursed.

We all know that Lord Vishnu is considered the saviour of the universe and in his various forms through the centuries he had protected mankind and various life forms in the universe. During one of his visits to the Nilgiri mountains, when he met the Divine Crow – Bhusanda and did not pay the desired respect to him, Bhusanda told Lord Vishnu that one of the key reasons for his taking birth in various avatars is because of his arrogance and if he wants to stop this cycle of taking birth over and over again in different forms, he will have to be a part of the Rashaleela, in Golakh Bhuvan. But this was not going to be easy and while Lord Vishnu was able to please Devi Tripura and in the form of a beautiful Gopi managed to be a part of the Rashaleela, his inability to completely get into the mould of a Gopi because of his overconfidence and arrogance was caught by Lord Krishna who cursed him to turn into a lifeless stone, which we know as the Salagrama today and is also worshipped at temples and home.

