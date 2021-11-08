89th Birth Anniversary of Pradyumna Bal: Webinar Held On People’s Voice For Democracy

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the 89th birth anniversary of eminent socialist leader Pradyumna Kishore Bal, leading Odia daily, Pragativadi on Monday organised a webinar session on the theme “People’s voice for democracy”.

Dr Omkarnath Mohanty, Ex Vice-Chancellor, BPUT, Dr Sasmit Patra, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Dilip Bisoi, State Information Commissioner, Odisha, Dr Lenin Mohanty, Editor, Utkal Prasang & Odisha Review, and Prasanna Mohanty, Member, Press Council of India delivered their views on the theme.

While the webinar session was presided by Dr. Omkarnath Mohanty, Prasanna Mohanty, was the chief speaker of the online meet.

“Pradyumna Bal was not just a human, he became an institution. At that time, Mr. Bal planned a new society with progressive power and progressive thinking. His ideology is reflected in today’s leading newspaper, Pragativadi. Journalism is the voice of the people. Neutral journalism is essential for democracy. Without the fourth pillar, the other three pillars would collapse. So we need to be committed to Pradyumna Bal’s ideologies,” said, Dr. Omkarnath Mohanty.

“The field of journalism is now in disarray. In our time, there were mourners like Pradyumna Bal, Radhanath Rath in the field of journalism. At that time, journalists were given the opportunity to express themselves freely. Journalists were safe under their umbrella. But now journalists themselves are insecure. Pradyumna Bal has started a career in student life and has created a unique identity in social service and journalism,” said guest of honour, Dilip Bisoi.

“His idea was to observe values ​​in every way of life. But in the current context, journalism is going through a difficult period. The current trend of journalism is a threat to democracy. Democracy cannot exist without journalism and journalism is hurting in the ongoing tussle for power,” added Bisoi.

“Mr Bal emphasized the importance of maintaining a neutral mindset in both politics and journalism. He never bowed his head in the face of selfishness. He believed in politics without compromise. His policy was just. No matter how much you talk about that great “Jananayaka”, it will be less. Until his demise, he never deviated from his strict vows. Whether he was talking about the Chhabirani Murder Case or any other incident at that time, he remained neutral with the people,” said Dr. Lenin Mohanty.

“Pradyumna Bal gave birth to progressives with the agenda of bringing the voices of the oppressed people in the society to the government through Pragativadi daily. Even today, Pragativadi maintains his ideological ideals. The newspaper he founded to advance the current system and to build a changing society that continues today in the same direction. People’s voices have become the power to run a good government, which was Mr Bal’s dream. In the coming days, I hope Pragativadi will keep this trend in the future,” said Prasanna Mohanty.

The event was coordinated by Pragativadi.com in-charge Debashree Balabanatray while sub-editor Abinash Pani delivered the vote of thanks.