89 Students Of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Test COVID Positive

Sundargarh: As many as 89 students of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya located at Zinc Nagar in Sundargarh district have tested positive for COVID-19. The educational institution was declared as a containment zone to curb the spread of the virus.

Initially, 36 students had tested positive while 53 more were found COVID positive later, taking the tally to 89.

Classes at the school have been suspended while the infectees were undergoing isolation. Condition of all of them was stated to be stable.

Parents of the hostel boarders have been asked to take their children home. It is being alleged that the school authorities didn’t inform the parents about the COVID situation initially and apprised them about it later as the scenario worsened.