8,865 new Covid cases in India, lowest in 287 days

New Delhi: India recorded the lowest daily Covid numbers in 287 days on Tuesday with 8,865 new cases. US meanwhile has issued a ‘Level One’ Covid-19 notice for Americans travelling to India, saying the risk of contracting the infection and developing severe symptoms may be lower if one is fully vaccinated.

Taking the country’s tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,44,56,401, while the active cases settled at 1,30,793, the lowest in 525 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,63,852 with 197 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 39 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 142 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.38 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.27 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,303 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.