88 Teachers from Odisha to participate in Training Programme at IISc Bengaluru

Bhubaneswar: Department of Science and Technology has selected 88 teachers in the 2nd phase to undergo a training programme at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

The 10-day training programme will start from 19th November and it will concentrate on Science and Mathematics in order to enhance the capacity of teachers in managing Science and Math.

The participant teachers are working as Science and Math teachers in different Higher Secondary Schools in the State.

Earlier 114 teachers working in various schools had joined in the capacity training programme held at Talent Development Centre under IISc.