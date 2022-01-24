875 Parliament staff members test positive for Covid

New Delhi: Ahead of Parliament’s Budget Session from January 31, at least 875 staff members of the House, as well as Rajya Sabha chairperson and vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, have tested positive for Covid-19, the Parliament secretariate said.

Before the Budget Session, 2,847 tests were conducted at the Parliament complex and the 875 staff members tested positive.

A call is expected to be made whether Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament will sit simultaneously or in different shifts in view of a spike in the Covid-19 cases.

The Budget Session will be held from January 31 to April 8 with a nearly month-long recess after the first half. The Union budget will be presented on February 1 and the President will address a joint sitting of both Houses.