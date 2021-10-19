87 Minors Among 556 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 556 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 87 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 57,026 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.97%.

Among the new cases, 324 are in quarantine and 232 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1035973 with 4846 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 10

3. Bhadrak: 8

4. Balangir: 1

5. Boudh: 7

6. Cuttack: 41

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 11

10. Jajpur: 11

11. Jharsuguda: 5

12. Kendrapada: 8

13. Keonjhar: 3

14. Khurda: 305

15. Koraput: 3

16. Malkangiri: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 15

18. Puri: 12

19. Sambalpur: 17

20. Sundargarh: 18

21. State Pool: 71