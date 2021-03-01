86 New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha, Tally At 3,37,277

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,37,277 on Monday as 86 more people tested positive for the infection, according to the State I&PR department.

Of the new cases, 50 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 36 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, the latest data showed.

The official said that 52 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday.

Sambalpur district reported the highest number of new cases at 16, followed by 12 in Puri and 9 in Cuttack.

Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Balangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 9

6. Deogarh: 3

7. Jajpur: 4

8. Jharsuguda: 7

9. Keonjhar: 1

10. Khurda: 5

11. Mayurbhanj: 8

12. Nuapada: 1

13. Puri: 12

14. Sambalpur: 16

15. Sonepur: 1

16. Sundargarh: 6

17. State Pool: 1

Odisha has so far tested over 8321641 samples for COVID-19.

The state now has 737 active cases, while 3,34,571 people have recovered from the disease so far.