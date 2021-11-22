8,488 New COVID-19 Cases In India, Lowest Since May Last Year

New Delhi: India logged 8,488 new coronavirus infections today, taking the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,18,901, the lowest in 538 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated this morning.

The figure is the lowest reported since May last year.

The country recorded 249 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,65,911.

India’s active caseload stands at 1,18,443, the lowest in 534 days, with active cases continuing to account for less than one per cent of total cases in the country.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 45 straight days, and less than 50,000 for 148 consecutive days now.

Over 116 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, said the Union Health Ministry today.