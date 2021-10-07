83 Minors Among 582 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in late last 24 hours reported 582 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 83 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 76,717 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.75%.

Among the new cases, 337 are in quarantine and 245 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1029994 with 5113 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Balasore: 19

2. Bargarh: 2

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Balangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 46

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Dhenkanal: 2

8. Gajapati: 5

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 24

11. Jajpur: 24

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kandhamal: 2

15. Kendrapada: 11

16. Keonjhar: 5

17. Khurda: 282

18. Koraput: 1

19. Mayurbhanj: 22

20. Nawarangpur: 1

21. Nayagarh: 5

22. Puri: 21

23. Sambalpur: 21

24. Sonepur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 7

26. State Pool: 66