83 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 83 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

12 from Sundargarh

9 from Baleswar

9 from Cuttack

8 from Bargarh

7 from Puri

7 from Sambalpur

6 from Jajapur

5 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Kendrapara

3 from Khordha

3 from Nuapada

3 from Rayagada

2 from Gajapati

2 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Bolangir

1 from Ganjam

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kalahandi

With another 83 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,031, the H & FW Dept said.