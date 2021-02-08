83 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery.
83 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 83 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 12 from Sundargarh
  • 9 from Baleswar
  • 9 from Cuttack
  • 8 from Bargarh
  • 7 from Puri
  • 7 from Sambalpur
  • 6 from Jajapur
  • 5 from Mayurbhanj
  • 3 from Kendrapara
  • 3 from Khordha
  • 3 from Nuapada
  • 3 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Kalahandi

With another 83 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,031, the H & FW Dept said.

