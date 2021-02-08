83 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 83 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 12 from Sundargarh
- 9 from Baleswar
- 9 from Cuttack
- 8 from Bargarh
- 7 from Puri
- 7 from Sambalpur
- 6 from Jajapur
- 5 from Mayurbhanj
- 3 from Kendrapara
- 3 from Khordha
- 3 from Nuapada
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Gajapati
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Ganjam
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Kalahandi
With another 83 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,031, the H & FW Dept said.