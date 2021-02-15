83 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 83 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

15 from Sundargarh

11 from Puri

9 from Sambalpur

6 from Bargarh

6 from Cuttack

6 from Jajapur

5 from Khordha

4 from Bolangir

4 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Baleswar

2 from Anugul

2 from Deogarh

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Nuapada

2 from Rayagada

1 from Ganjam

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Kalahandi

1 from State Pool

With another 83 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,637, said the H&FW Dept.