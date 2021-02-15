83 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery.
83 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 83 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 15 from Sundargarh
  • 11 from Puri
  • 9 from Sambalpur
  • 6 from Bargarh
  • 6 from Cuttack
  • 6 from Jajapur
  • 5 from Khordha
  • 4 from Bolangir
  • 4 from Mayurbhanj
  • 3 from Baleswar
  • 2 from Anugul
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Nuapada
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 83 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,637, said the H&FW Dept.

