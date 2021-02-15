83 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 83 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 15 from Sundargarh
- 11 from Puri
- 9 from Sambalpur
- 6 from Bargarh
- 6 from Cuttack
- 6 from Jajapur
- 5 from Khordha
- 4 from Bolangir
- 4 from Mayurbhanj
- 3 from Baleswar
- 2 from Anugul
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Nuapada
- 2 from Rayagada
- 1 from Ganjam
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from State Pool
With another 83 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,637, said the H&FW Dept.